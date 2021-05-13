IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.21 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.19. The stock had a trading volume of 317,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 96.54 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.95 and its 200-day moving average is $218.77.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,047 shares of company stock worth $3,112,985. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

