IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.21 million.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.77.
Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.19. The stock had a trading volume of 317,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 96.54 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.95 and its 200-day moving average is $218.77.
In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,047 shares of company stock worth $3,112,985. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.