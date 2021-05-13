IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Upgraded at Benchmark

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $139.70 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.29 and a 200 day moving average of $218.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,985. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.