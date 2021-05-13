iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.36

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 522903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 176,795 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,264,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

