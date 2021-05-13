Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report sales of $94.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $94.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $89.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $394.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.26 million to $406.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $427.25 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $437.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

IRWD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. 3,026,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,361. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $12.55.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 505,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,164.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 344,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 43,410 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 135,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

