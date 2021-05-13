iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BMV:AGG)

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BMV:AGG) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 16,672 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,234% compared to the average volume of 500 call options.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $1,920.01 and a 1 year high of $2,156.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BMV:AGG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.