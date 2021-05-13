iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,308,000 after buying an additional 192,959 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,771,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,011,000 after purchasing an additional 95,880 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,692,000.

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $4.60 on Thursday, hitting $392.18. The stock had a trading volume of 64,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,981. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $224.11 and a 52-week high of $449.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $429.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.26.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

