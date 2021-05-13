iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Geier Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Geier Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.3% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $5.14 on Thursday, hitting $412.12. 447,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,975. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $424.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $411.74 and a 200 day moving average of $383.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.