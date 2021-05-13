iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Boosted by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 4.9% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $194,238,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $166,137,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.43. The stock had a trading volume of 80,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,538. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.