iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 100.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Transportation Average ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $187,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYT. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 483.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 52,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.18. The company had a trading volume of 422,005 shares. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.58.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

