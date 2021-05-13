ITT (NYSE:ITT) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett to Hold

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $101.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ITT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of ITT opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.23. ITT has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

