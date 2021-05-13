Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded down $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $114.11. The company had a trading volume of 903,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,777. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.