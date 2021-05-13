Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) PT Raised to $164.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on J. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $135.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.40. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.