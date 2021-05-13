James G. Kelly Sells 15,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) CEO James G. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,560.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EVO Payments stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.96 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EVO Payments by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EVO Payments by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in EVO Payments by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

