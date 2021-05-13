Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jamf currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 48,125 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,701,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,807 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,495.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Jamf by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 303,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after buying an additional 158,995 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Jamf by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 294,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 155,413 shares during the period.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

