Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Shares of JAMF stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.85. 10,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,524. Jamf has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $76.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jamf will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

