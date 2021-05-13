Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 31,755 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 171.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BJAN opened at $34.43 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09.

