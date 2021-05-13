Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 90,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $723,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 192,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 47,396 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 118,654 shares in the last quarter.

PREF stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $98.13 and a 1 year high of $101.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51.

