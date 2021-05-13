Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average is $86.45. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.