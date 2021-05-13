Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Webster Financial by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 204,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average is $48.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBS. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

