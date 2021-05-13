Jean-Marc Janailhac Acquires 53,000 Shares of Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Stock

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider Jean-Marc Janailhac purchased 53,000 shares of Photo-Me International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £41,340 ($54,010.97).

Shares of PHTM stock opened at GBX 74.30 ($0.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £280.85 million and a P/E ratio of 247.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.75. Photo-Me International plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.05 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.60 ($1.04).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

