Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades NIKE (NYSE:NKE) to “Buy”

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $192.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.94% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.31.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $133.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.