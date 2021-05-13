John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $492,845.80. Corporate insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBSS opened at $90.13 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

