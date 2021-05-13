John E. Watson Purchases 50,000 Shares of NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX) Stock

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX) Director John E. Watson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$15,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,043,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,873,464.54.

John E. Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, John E. Watson purchased 50,000 shares of NV Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,350.00.

NVX opened at C$0.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.36 million and a PE ratio of -8.85. NV Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27.

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

