Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 114.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

GS stock opened at $354.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.61. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

