Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

