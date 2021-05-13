Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,952 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Simmons First National by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,492 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

