JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 3,891 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 158,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIVX opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $290.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.35.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,581,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,526.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,410 shares of company stock worth $130,860. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

