JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $88,000 Position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) by 247.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 83,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $67,304.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $190,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,329,258 shares of company stock worth $19,214,676 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANL stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $160.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

