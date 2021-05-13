JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $99,000 Stock Position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 268.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of scPharmaceuticals worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 62,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $5.78 on Thursday. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 16.07 and a quick ratio of 16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

scPharmaceuticals Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.