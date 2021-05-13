JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 3,778 Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kaleido Biosciences were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $25,143,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 404,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $270.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaleido Biosciences Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit