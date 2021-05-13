JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 3,778 Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kaleido Biosciences were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $25,143,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 404,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $270.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaleido Biosciences Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

