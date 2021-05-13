JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) by 212.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $3,313,000. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

