JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 265 Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 7,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AGQ opened at $49.91 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

