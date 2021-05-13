JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$29.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Air Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.17.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$24.35 on Monday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$12.80 and a 12-month high of C$31.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.15 billion and a PE ratio of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.64.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$213,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$205,724.42. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$404,127.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,006.58. Insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468 in the last three months.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

