Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of JSTTY stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Just Eat has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

