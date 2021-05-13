Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of JSTTY stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Just Eat has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.
About Just Eat
