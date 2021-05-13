Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (JET) “Reduce” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their reduce rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JET. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 7,930 ($103.61) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of £101.21 ($132.23).

JET stock opened at GBX 6,189 ($80.86) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,302.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,792.92. The company has a market cap of £9.21 billion and a PE ratio of -65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a 52 week high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

