Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%.
Shares of KMDA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.67. 133,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,151. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a market cap of $252.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.10. Kamada has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.33.
