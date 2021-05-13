Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Shares of KMDA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.67. 133,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,151. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a market cap of $252.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.10. Kamada has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.33.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

