Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Coverage Initiated at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karat Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $18.15 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

