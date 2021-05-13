Kava.io Price Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Kava.io has a total market cap of $350.96 million and $92.24 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $5.00 or 0.00010573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Kava.io Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 123,070,665 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

