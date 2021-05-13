Kava (KAVA) Market Capitalization Achieves $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00070108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.82 or 0.00326420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00030703 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

