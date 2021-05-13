KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KBCSY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale cut KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,150. KBC Group has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

