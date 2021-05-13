KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KBCSY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale cut KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,150. KBC Group has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.