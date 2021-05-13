Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.41.

TSE KEY remained flat at $C$29.73 during trading on Thursday. 722,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,883. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion and a PE ratio of 106.54. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$18.04 and a 1-year high of C$30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.53.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

