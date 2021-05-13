Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. 2,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,257. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $9.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $244.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on KZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

