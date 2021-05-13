Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. 2,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,257. Kezar Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $9.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $244.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on KZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Earnings History for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit