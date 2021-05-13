Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Sells $166,628.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $166,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Kforce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 122,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 70,153 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KFRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.