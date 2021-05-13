Kineko (KKO) Price Tops $1.83 on Exchanges

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $925,740.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00003744 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.55 or 0.00659125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00081767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.43 or 0.00237923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004551 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $586.70 or 0.01198914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.33 or 0.01046926 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 2,338,112 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.