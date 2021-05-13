KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $66.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

NYSE KKR opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

