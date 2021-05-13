Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Lowered to $104.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average is $132.57. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

