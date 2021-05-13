Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $311.48 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00004933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $311.48 million and approximately $20.21 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.48 or 0.00616560 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.85 or 0.00192951 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00275979 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014336 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003797 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,791,703 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

