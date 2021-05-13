Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.700-3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,886. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KTB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.63.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

