Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 716 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,614 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,905 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,503,000 after buying an additional 185,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% during the fourth quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,158 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF opened at $113.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.18. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

