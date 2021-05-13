Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

